Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 2.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

