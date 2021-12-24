Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) were up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.12). Approximately 628,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 856,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Cora Gold Company Profile (LON:CORA)

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

