CorionX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $51,383.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. CorionX has a market cap of $373,356.50 and $51,383.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007040 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,748,772 coins. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

