Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.54

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as low as $3.57. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 12,823 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $748.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $290.27 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

About Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

