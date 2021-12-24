CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,237 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of CoStar Group worth $129,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 927.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,038.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 317.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,115.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 971.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 273,549 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

CoStar Group stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.51.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

