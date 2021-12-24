Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

NYSE CTRA opened at $19.39 on Friday. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.83%.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,516. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.