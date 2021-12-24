Covalent Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.60 or 0.07916103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,719.60 or 0.99960494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00071826 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008073 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

