CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.34. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 113,263 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 102.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,152 shares in the last quarter. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

