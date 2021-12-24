Cred (LBA) Price Up 15.6% This Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Cred has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and approximately $240,378.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cred has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

Cred (LBA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

