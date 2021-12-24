Credits Market Capitalization Tops $5.80 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a market cap of $5.80 million and $305,668.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

