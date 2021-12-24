Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.37

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as high as C$6.20. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$6.13, with a volume of 2,291,681 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.3200002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

