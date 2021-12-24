Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $393.05

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 393.05 ($5.19) and traded as low as GBX 359.60 ($4.75). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 368 ($4.86), with a volume of 321,633 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CRST shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.08) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Crest Nicholson to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.68) price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 370 ($4.89) to GBX 390 ($5.15) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.95) to GBX 410 ($5.42) in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of £945.47 million and a PE ratio of 16.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 350.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 393.05.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

