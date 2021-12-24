CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 2.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

