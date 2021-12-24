Critical Analysis: LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) versus Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares LICT and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LICT and Spirent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17

Risk & Volatility

LICT has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LICT and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million 3.67 $37.09 million $1,525.95 16.58 Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.18 $84.40 million N/A N/A

Spirent Communications has higher revenue and earnings than LICT.

Summary

Spirent Communications beats LICT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LICT

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

