Critical Analysis: Scienjoy (SJ) versus Its Competitors

Scienjoy (NASDAQ: SJ) is one of 134 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Scienjoy to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienjoy’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% Scienjoy Competitors -37.94% -1,574.44% -10.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scienjoy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A Scienjoy Competitors 670 3192 4952 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Scienjoy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scienjoy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million $26.99 million 5.46 Scienjoy Competitors $965.07 million -$1.60 million 17.73

Scienjoy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Scienjoy. Scienjoy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Scienjoy peers beat Scienjoy on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

