CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.74.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

CRWD opened at $211.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.29 and a 200-day moving average of $250.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total transaction of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,474 shares of company stock worth $36,789,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,092,000 after purchasing an additional 900,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,495,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

