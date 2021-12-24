Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $48,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $199.39. 1,211,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,036. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.06 and a 200 day moving average of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.06%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

