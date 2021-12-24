Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.20. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$14.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.75 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

