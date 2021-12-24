CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Cap of $889,497.47

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.46 or 0.00020594 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $889,497.47 and approximately $238.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,678.18 or 0.99733924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.61 or 0.01300070 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003596 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.