CryptoSoul One Day Volume Hits $1,341.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $1,341.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00224155 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $253.75 or 0.00497207 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00075129 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

