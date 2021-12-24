Curate Achieves Market Cap of $23.20 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $23.20 million and $1.33 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $2.78 or 0.00005461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006957 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,893 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

