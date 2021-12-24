Curio Governance Price Reaches $0.28 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $312.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

CGT is a coin. Its launch date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,152,012 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

