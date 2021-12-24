CUTcoin (CUT) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $32.30 million and $584.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00226356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00034758 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003108 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.76 or 0.00496760 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00073843 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 156,398,889 coins and its circulating supply is 152,398,889 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.