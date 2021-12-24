Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Bought by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.78% of Cutera worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,832,000 after buying an additional 127,269 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.63 per share, with a total value of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUTR stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $705.53 million, a P/E ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

