CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,737 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.31. 3,110,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,235,140. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.09. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The firm has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

