CyberMiles Price Reaches $0.0058 on Exchanges (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $4.65 million and approximately $491,173.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,932.77 or 0.99837520 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.51 or 0.00318545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

