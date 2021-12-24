DAD (DAD) Market Cap Tops $90.64 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One DAD coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market cap of $90.64 million and $2.02 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAD has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006981 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 476,158,714 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

