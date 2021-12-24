Dai Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Dai has a market cap of $9.31 billion and $426.28 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00208486 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,296,528,602 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

