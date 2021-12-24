DAOstack Price Reaches $0.0601 on Exchanges (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for $0.0601 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $177,684.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,733.33 or 0.99987551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00031169 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.75 or 0.01314060 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003631 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.