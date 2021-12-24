DAOventures (DVD) Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $723,743.70 and $967.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007959 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003730 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004138 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.