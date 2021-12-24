Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.18.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

