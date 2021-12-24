Dash Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $327.75 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $149.87 or 0.00294633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00010627 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016604 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,493,519 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.