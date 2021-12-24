Datamine FLUX Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $749,415.48 and approximately $5,084.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.88 or 0.07942786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,857.21 or 1.00163762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00054149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00071856 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,018,075 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.