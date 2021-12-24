Datamine Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Datamine has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market cap of $471,476.27 and $5,234.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.78 or 0.00393469 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008715 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000875 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $603.61 or 0.01188820 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,279,489 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.