DATx Market Capitalization Reaches $247,713.29 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, DATx has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $247,713.29 and $154,171.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00042344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006911 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.