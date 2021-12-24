Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $173.12 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00042145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006957 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,522,813 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

