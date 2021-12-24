Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Achieves Market Cap of $375,121.58

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $375,121.58 and approximately $3,381.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007225 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.