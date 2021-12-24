Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,551 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Deere & Company worth $157,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $349.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

