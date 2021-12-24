Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 282,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 323,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 21.80, a current ratio of 22.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The company has a market cap of C$93.60 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.63 million during the quarter.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.