DeHive Trading Up 7.1% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $541,415.44 and approximately $110,065.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DeHive has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00055869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.76 or 0.07890592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,038.35 or 0.99912456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

