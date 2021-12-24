Delphy (DPY) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $622,012.22 and $5,608.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

