DePay (DEPAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $98,200.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001800 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $98,200.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00056403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.82 or 0.07936980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,925.28 or 1.00126621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00071321 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

