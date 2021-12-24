DeRace Achieves Market Cap of $165.93 Million (DERC)

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One DeRace coin can currently be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00008816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeRace has a market cap of $165.93 million and $4.66 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeRace has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.41 or 0.07895829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51,068.46 or 1.00120817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00071376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,900,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars.

