Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.37 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $23.91 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 104,322,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

