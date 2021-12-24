Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.20 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $23.61 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 456,132,436 coins and its circulating supply is 104,322,631 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

