Dero Reaches Market Capitalization of $153.24 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $153.24 million and approximately $588,023.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 24.7% higher against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $13.83 or 0.00026902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,416.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.04 or 0.08003372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.98 or 0.00318920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.68 or 0.00890142 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00073895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.92 or 0.00398557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.68 or 0.00256099 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,078,589 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

