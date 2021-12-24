DFSocial Gaming Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $53,235.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00057033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.51 or 0.07979938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,049.66 or 1.00177667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00053970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.