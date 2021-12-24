DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) One Day Volume Hits $166,160.00

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $166,160.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,019.58 or 0.07895225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,983.40 or 1.00141275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00053874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00071493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

