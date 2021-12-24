Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Cap of $232,406.69

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $232,406.69 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,738.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,038.50 or 0.07959422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00316974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.69 or 0.00890234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00073483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.76 or 0.00401581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $129.66 or 0.00255550 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,163,088 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

