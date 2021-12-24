Dimecoin (DIME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,201.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $2,201.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00175047 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.